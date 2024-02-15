Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $434,173.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.