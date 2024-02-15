Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Director Benjamin Duster Sells 12,000 Shares

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Duster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $97.46 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,351,000 after buying an additional 197,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

