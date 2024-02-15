Wedbush Comments on Genpact Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genpact in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

