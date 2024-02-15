Wedbush Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $225.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.87.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $186.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $188.55.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

