Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.940-4.100 EPS.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.77. 1,079,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,001. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8,108.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 867,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,754,000 after buying an additional 856,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 43.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,706,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,912,000 after buying an additional 823,927 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after buying an additional 578,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

