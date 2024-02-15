Western Mines Group Ltd (ASX:WMG) Insider Purchases A$87,500.00 in Stock

Western Mines Group Ltd (ASX:WMG – Get Free Report) insider Rex Turkington acquired 500,000 shares of Western Mines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($57,189.54).

Western Mines Group Price Performance

Western Mines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Mines Group Ltd, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel sulphide, copper, lithium, and gold deposits. Its flagship project includes the Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-PGE project comprising exploration license E39/2132 and E39/2223, and exploration license application E39/2299 covering an area approximately 395 square kilometers located in the east-northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Mines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Mines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.