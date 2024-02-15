Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

