Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

WAB opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

