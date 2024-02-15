Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

WAB stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

