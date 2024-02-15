Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

