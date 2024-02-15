Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

NYSE:WAB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 902,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

