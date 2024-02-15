WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
