WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
