WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE WILD opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$236.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.63.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

