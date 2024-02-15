Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

