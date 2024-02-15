William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

