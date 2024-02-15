William Blair Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $62.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

