Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. 4,300,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

