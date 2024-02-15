Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.75.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $5,349,402. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.2 %

WSM stock opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.77. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $231.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

