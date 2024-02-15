Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $236.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $275.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $275.59.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

