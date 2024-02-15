WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $61.48. 27,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 51,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 138,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 113,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $6,093,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,599 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 199,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

