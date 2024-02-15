Witan (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $240.50

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240.50 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.03), with a volume of 339876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.01).

Witan Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 997.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.55.

Witan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Witan’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Witan

Witan Company Profile

In other news, insider Shauna Bevan acquired 10,000 shares of Witan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,174.03). 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

