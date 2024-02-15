Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.90. The stock had a trading volume of 301,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,500. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,259.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $308.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

