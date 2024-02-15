Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $36,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

Workday stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.05. The company had a trading volume of 481,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,292. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $308.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.33, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

