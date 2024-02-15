WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 890 ($11.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.70).

Get WPP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

Insider Activity at WPP

WPP stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 771.20 ($9.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,923. The stock has a market cap of £8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.10, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 744. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.67).

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,161.15). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.