W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 140.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 1,162,340 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $3,870,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 256,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $444.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.57.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

