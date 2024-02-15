WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 7,694.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth about $10,379,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.83. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

