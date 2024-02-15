Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.230 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after buying an additional 368,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

