Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.110-4.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-$4.23 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

