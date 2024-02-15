Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $100,963.20 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.21 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

