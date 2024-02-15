XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group
In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 108,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £2,176.14 ($2,748.35). Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
About XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
