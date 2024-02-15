Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE YRD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 32,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,085. The company has a market capitalization of $420.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.66 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 42.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides suite of financial and lifestyle services in the People's Republic of China. It delivers insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses to augment their overall well-being and security. The company also provides premium lifestyle services and digital financial services supporting clients at various stages of their growth journey and catering to their financing needs that arise from consumption and production activities.

