Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $76,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 692,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after buying an additional 999,443 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 25.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 216,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.37. 646,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,945. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

