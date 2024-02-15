Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $86,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

