Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.