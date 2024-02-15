Zacks Research Comments on Commercial Metals’ Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after purchasing an additional 160,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

