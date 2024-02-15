Zacks Research Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.
IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE IBM opened at $183.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
