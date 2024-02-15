Zacks Research Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $183.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.