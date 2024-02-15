Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price target on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Zepp Health Price Performance

Zepp Health stock remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $83.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $82.53 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

