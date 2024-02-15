ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ZeroFox’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Equities analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZeroFox by 123.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,316,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 726,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

