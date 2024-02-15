Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Update

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 720,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $70,188.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,620 shares of company stock worth $207,881 over the last three months. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 283,404 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

