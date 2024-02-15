Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.33. 281,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,034. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $1,904,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.