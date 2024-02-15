ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Update

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 551,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 388.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZimVie by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ZimVie by 44.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZIMV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ZimVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $517.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.31. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

