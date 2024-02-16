1,101,184 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,101,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,526,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $27.73. 16,958,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,999,555. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

