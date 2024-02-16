13,354 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.46. The stock had a trading volume of 463,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,945. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

