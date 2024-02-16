152,991 Shares in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of DHI Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,830,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $861,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 133.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHX. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 41,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,331. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

About DHI Group

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.