1,770,750 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,770,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,456,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. 1,814,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,672. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

