3,320 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.