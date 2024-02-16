5,634,877 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,634,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,800,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.83% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,053. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

