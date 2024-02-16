571 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $552.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.42. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

