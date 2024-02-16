5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley downgraded 5E Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

