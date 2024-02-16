645,926 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 645,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,504,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,323. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
